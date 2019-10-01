Alisson and Matip out of Salzburg clash

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will not return in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Salzburg.

The Brazil international has been sidelined since injuring his calf muscle in the victory over Norwich City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

It had been hoped the former Roma star could be ready to play this week, but manager Jurgen Klopp is not prepared to take the risk despite the player being seemingly eager to come back.

He told a news conference: "One is Ali's opinion, the other is the medical department. They are a little bit cautious. We have to see. He looks really well but it was a serious injury and we don't want to take any risks.

"He didn't train so far with the team and we have to see for Leicester [on Saturday]. For the Manchester United game [on October 20], probably 100 per cent, but we have to see."

Centre-back Joel Matip is also out after suffering a knock in the 1-0 win at Sheffield United. Xherdan Shaqiri remains out of action.

"Joel Matip obviously got a slight knock at Sheffield," Klopp had earlier told Liverpool's official website.

"Apart from that, everybody should be fine. Of course, we have the players who weren't available last week – that means Shaq is still out; Alisson is very close but for sure not for tomorrow. I think that's it pretty much."

Klopp's side need a positive result against Salzburg if they are to kick-start the defence of their Champions League crown.

The Reds lost their opening Group E match 2-0 away to Napoli last month, while Salzburg thrashed Genk 6-2.