Ajax to begin Champions League campaign against PAOK

Ajax will begin their 2019-20 Champions League campaign with a tie against PAOK in the third qualifying round.

Erik ten Hag's team went on a stunning run to the semi-finals last season, surprisingly eliminating Real Madrid and Juventus before succumbing to Tottenham in a dramatic finale to the second leg in Amsterdam.

In order to move towards a return to the Champions League group stage this term, Ajax will have to overcome Greek Super League winners PAOK.

However, the chances of the Eredivisie champions recreating their deep run in the competition have been severely hit by the departures of key duo Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong.

Should Celtic beat Nomme Kalju in the second qualifying round their reward will be a clash with either CFR Cluj or Maccabi Tel-Aviv, while a loss would send them into a Europa League tie against Shkendija or Dudelange.