AC Milan 4 RB Salzburg 0 - Report

Olivier Giroud fired AC Milan back into European football's elite on Wednesday with his brace in a 4-0 win over Salzburg which granted his team passage to the Champions League knockout stages.

Milan needed a point in front of over 70,000 fans at the San Siro to reach the last 16 for the first time since the 2013/14 season but they cruised through thanks to Giroud.

The France striker netted in each half, set up Rade Krunic's header just after half-time which doubled the hosts' lead and was also involved in Junior Messias' stoppage-time strike which rounded off the scoring.

Seven-time European champions Milan finished Group E in second place, three points behind winners Chelsea and will be a team to watch out for in Monday's draw.

In Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez, who both struck the woodwork, Milan have two of the most exciting left-sided players in the world who could damage almost any opponent.

Salzburg had to win to leapfrog Milan and Matthias Jaissle's team drop down to the Europa League after finishing in third place, four points behind the Italians.