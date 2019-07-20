Pinot and Alaphilippe the toast of France after Tourmalet one-two

Thibaut Pinot powered his way up the Col du Tourmalet to win stage 14 of the Tour de France and Julian Alaphilippe increased his lead over Geraint Thomas on a memorable day for French cycling.

Pinot summoned one final burst to secure a magnificent victory in the first high-altitude finish of this year's race in the Pyrenees in his homeland on Saturday, banishing the memories of his stage 10 crosswind woes.

Alaphilippe passed another big test in the 117.5-kilometre ride from Tarbes to cross the line in second spot, stretching his advantage over defending champion Thomas by 36 seconds to 2:02.

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Alaphilippe claimed a surprise individual time-trial win on Friday - the 100th anniversary of the yellow jersey - and made another statement to his rivals in the mountains.

Alaphilippe stuck to Thomas' wheel on the brutal final ascent of iconic Tourmalet - where he sealed the King of the Mountains title last year - and continued to press on after moving past the Team INEOS man in the final kilometre.

Thomas looked weary as he lost time on a stage witnessed by French President Emmanuel Macron, but Steven Kruijswijk dug in to finish third and remain in the same position of the general classification standings.

Egan Bernal, Thomas' team-mate, was fifth and trails Pinot by three minutes, while Alejandro Valverde, Nairo Quintana and Richie Porte struggled.

Warren Barguil and Elie Gesbert attacked before being reeled in on the lung-busting final climb and it was Pinot who emerged from a group of a dozen to take the win.

STAGE RESULT

1. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) 3:10.20

2. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) +0:06

3. Steven Kruijswijk (Team Jumbo-Visma) +0:06

4. Emanuel Buchman (Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:08

5. Egan Bernal (Team INEOS) +0:08



CLASSIFICATION STANDINGS

General Classification

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) 56:11:29

2. Geraint Thomas (INEOS) +2:02

3. Steven Kruijswijk (Team Jumbo-Visma) +2:14

Points Classification

1. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) 284

2. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) 191

3. Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) 184

King of the Mountains

1. Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) 64

2. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) 42

3. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) 37

WHAT'S NEXT?

The penultimate week will end with a 185km ride from Limoux to Prat d'Albis on Sunday. The climbers will come to the fore on a narrow, twisting final ascent of 11.8km.