Coronavirus: Tour de France director Prudhomme tests positive

Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme and four team staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that 59-year-old Prudhomme, who is not part of the 'race bubble', had been forced to self-isolate having contracted the virus.

One staff member from each of Team Cofidis, AG2R La Mondiale, Team Ineos and Mitchelton-Scott had also returned a positive test and been forced to leave the bubble.

However, the race resumed with its 10th stage on Tuesday with all 22 teams taking part as every rider had returned a negative result from the 841 tests administered on Monday and Tuesday.

On Prudhomme, a statement from the Tour read: "The testing campaign revealed that Christian Prudhomme has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The director of the Tour de France, taking his fourth tests in one month, will now quarantine for seven days.

"Although he was not part of the 'race bubble' and had not been in direct contact with any of the riders and their entourage, Christian Prudhomme still decided to get tested."

Prudhomme was in the lead car with French prime minister Jean Castex during Saturday's eighth stage.

Castex later tweeted to say he would follow medical guidance having learned about Prudhomme's positive test.

He wrote: "I will follow the protocol developed by the government and the health authorities. It applies to everyone.

"I will exercise the fullness of my functions by scrupulously respecting the health recommendations."