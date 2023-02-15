World No.1 Swiatek breezes past Collins February 15, 2023 20:34 4:51 min World number one Iga Swiatek dropped just one game the entire match to set up a quarter-final tie with Belinda Bencic. Qatar ExxonMobil Open Iga Swiatek -Latest Videos 5:53 min Jessica Pegula turns tables on Ostapenko 4:51 min World No.1 Swiatek breezes past Collins 3:05 min AC Milan 1 Tottenham 0 - Highlights 4:30 min PSG 0 Bayern Munich 1 - Highlights 3:23 min Bencic sets up Azarenka clash. 4:03 min Premier League - Top 5 Goals 3:35 min Ostapenko advances with win over Keys 5:08 min Kvitova triumphs over Zhang in straight sets 3:59 min Liverpool 2 Everton 0 - Highlights 5:29 min Kudermetova edges out Krejčíková