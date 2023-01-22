Greece's Tsitsipas remains as the highest remaining men's seed at three and he avoided the fate of Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud with a dogged victory over Jannik Sinner.

Tsitsipas, who is pursuing a first major crown, defeated the Italian 15th seed 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3 to set up a quarter-final with the unseeded Jiri Lehecka.

"It was a long match, I felt like I spent an entire century on this court playing tennis," said the 24-year-old Tsitsipas, who has seen the draw open up for him with six of the top 10 seeds out.

"What a great night. That was superb, 'a ripper' as they say here."

Czech world number 71 Lehecka defeated sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets in yet another surprise result.

The 21-year-old Lehecka was knocked out in the first round at the four majors last year but was too hot for the Canadian, winning 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/3).

"After losing in the first round last year, if someone had told me before the tournament that I would be playing like this, I wouldn't have believed them," said Lehecka.

"I'm super happy and excited."

Giant-killer Sebastian Korda surged into a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final and faces 18th-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia.

The American 29th seed came through a rollercoaster 10-point deciding tiebreak to beat 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10/7).

Korda, whose father Petr won the title in 1998, produced one of the performances of his career to upset two-time Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev in the third round.