Maria Sakkari is into the semi-finals of the Qatar Open after the Greek knocked out WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia of France 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5).

"The conditions were very tough for both of us," Sakkari said.

"I think we did a really good job in the second set of holding our serves and not giving the opponent a chance to break. You don't see that often in women's tennis. It was pretty impressive."

Sakkari finished with 30 winners to 21 unforced errors while Garcia finished with 43 winners to 44 unforced errors.