Five-time champion Rafael Nadal crushed Stan Wawrinka 6-1, 6-2 in barely an hour to reach the Madrid Open semi-finals on Friday.

Nadal will play Stefanos Tsitsipas, a winner over defending champion Alexander Zverev 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, for a place in Sunday's final.

Second seed Nadal was playing his 14th Madrid quarter-final in the last 15 years.

Saturday's other semi-final will see world number one Novak Djokovic up against Dominic Thiem who saved two match points in beating Roger Federer 3-6, 7-6 (13/11), 6-4.