Novak Djokovic joined both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in easing into the French Open second round with a 6-4 6-2 6-2 win over Hubert Hurkacz.

The world number one is chasing his second 'Novak Slam' three years on from his first at Roland Garros, having already won at Wimbledon, the US Open and the Australian Open.

And the early signs were encouraging for Djokovic on Monday as he swept past the 44th-ranked Hurkacz in an hour and 36 minutes.

Henri Laaksonen, a lucky loser in qualifying, will be the next to take on top seed Djokovic, who looked in determined mood as he seeks a second French Open title.

Arriving on Court Philippe Chatrier shortly after defending champion Nadal's opening win, Djokovic was in fine form from the outset and led when Hurkacz went long under pressure.

The remainder of the first set was less dominant, but Djokovic held on without having to withstand any real pressure and then forged another early breakthrough in the second.

Three consecutive games then went against serve in a far more open set, with Hurkacz twice gifting away breaks with double-faults, only briefly pegging Djokovic back in between with an excellent close-range forehand.

That allowed the Serbian to clinch the second and, once more, his outstanding return play led to a swift advantage in the third as Hurkacz wore a bemused expression.

There would be no response this time and Djokovic breezed through his service games, also landing another blow as he forced Hurkacz into a corner, en route to a comprehensive victory.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Novak Djokovic [1] bt Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 6-2 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Djokovic - 27/14

Hurkacz - 21/23

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Djokovic - 6/1

Hurkacz - 8/2

BREAK POINTS WON

Djokovic - 6/9

Hurkacz - 1/2

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Djokovic - 69

Hurkacz - 59

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Djokovic - 81/73

Hurkacz - 59/40

TOTAL POINTS

Djokovic - 86

Hurkacz - 51