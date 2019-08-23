Wang survives to reach Bronx semis

Top seed Wang Qiang advanced to the semi-finals of the WTA Bronx Open, where she will meet Camila Giorgi.

Wang recovered from a first-set bagel to prevail 0-6 6-1 6-4 against Russian lucky loser Anna Blinkova on Thursday.

World number 18 Wang withstood a late fightback in the final set to move through to the final four of the WTA International event.

"I didn't have too much feeling in the first set," Wang said. "In the second set, I started again, so I found my way."

Next up for Wang is Italy's Giorgi, who eased past Alize Cornet 6-2 6-1 earlier on Thursday.

Katerina Siniakova – the fifth seed – saved two match points as she survived to beat wildcard Bernarda Pera 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 in two hours, 27 minutes.

Siniakova will face Magda Linette for a place in the final after the Polish player outlasted Karolina Muchova 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-6 (7-3).