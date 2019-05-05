English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Tennis

Tsitsipas claims maiden clay title in Estoril

Tsitsipas claims maiden clay title in Estoril

Getty Images

Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed his maiden ATP Tour clay-court title with a straight-sets defeat of Pablo Cuevas in the Estoril Open final.

The top seed lost his first ATP decider on the red dirt against Rafael Nadal last year, but defeated Cuevas 6-3 7-6 (7-4) on Sunday.

Next Gen ATP Finals champion Tsitsipas served more assertively than his experienced opponent and overcame second-set jitters to secure the third ATP Tour title of his career – and a second this season.

Tsitsipas did not face a single break point in the first set, but Cuevas fought back from 2-0 down in the second and had a point to level the match.

Lucky loser Cuevas was unable to take it to a decider, though, as 20-year-old Greek Tsitsipas got himself out of trouble to force a breaker, which he took charge of by breezing into a 4-0 lead.

The Next Gen ATP Finals champion needed four match points to get his hands on the trophy, running in to put away a forehand before dropping to the deck in delight. 

Tennis Stefanos Tsitsipas
Previous Rested Garin trumps tired Berrettini to claim BMW
Read
Rested Garin trumps tired Berrettini to claim BMW Open
Next Svitolina beaten in Madrid, Wozniacki retires with
Read
Svitolina beaten in Madrid, Wozniacki retires with back injury

Latest Stories