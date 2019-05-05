Tsitsipas claims maiden clay title in Estoril

Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed his maiden ATP Tour clay-court title with a straight-sets defeat of Pablo Cuevas in the Estoril Open final.

The top seed lost his first ATP decider on the red dirt against Rafael Nadal last year, but defeated Cuevas 6-3 7-6 (7-4) on Sunday.

Next Gen ATP Finals champion Tsitsipas served more assertively than his experienced opponent and overcame second-set jitters to secure the third ATP Tour title of his career – and a second this season.

Tsitsipas did not face a single break point in the first set, but Cuevas fought back from 2-0 down in the second and had a point to level the match.

Lucky loser Cuevas was unable to take it to a decider, though, as 20-year-old Greek Tsitsipas got himself out of trouble to force a breaker, which he took charge of by breezing into a 4-0 lead.

The Next Gen ATP Finals champion needed four match points to get his hands on the trophy, running in to put away a forehand before dropping to the deck in delight.