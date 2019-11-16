English
Thiem Progresses to ATP Finals at the Expense of Zverev

Fifth seed Dominic Thiem defeated Alexander Zverev in straights sets to progress to the ATP Finals

Reuters

Dominic Thiem will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ATP Finals after defeating defending champion Alexander Zverev 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday evening. 

The Austrian fifth seed saw off the big-serving German 7-5, 6-3 after Greece's Tsitsipas had earlier beaten Federer 6-3, 6-4.

Zverev, who beat Novak Djokovic in last year's final, went toe to toe with Thiem in a relatively uneventful first set but crumbled in the final game, serving a double fault to lose the opener 7-5.

The seventh seed settled back into his serving rhythm at the beginning of the second set but succumbed to another break in the sixth game. Thiem, looking unflustered, fended off a couple of break points in the following game and served out to take the match, winning with a forehand down the line.
 

