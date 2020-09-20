There were a lot of people! – Pavlyuchenkova thrilled to see fans at Strasbourg after first-round win

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was delighted to have fans in attendance to witness her hard-fought triumph over Alison Van Uytvanck at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Pavlyuchenkova, champion at Strasbourg in 2018, overcame Van Uytvanck 6-3 7-5 on Sunday in a contest lasting an hour and 37 minutes.

The world number 36 had to save two set points in the 10th game of the second but held her nerve and quickly wrapped things up without the need for a decider.

With a limited number of fans allowed to attend sporting events in France amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pavlyuchenkova was thrilled to finally be back playing in front of spectators.

"I like this event and I have good memories as I won it two years ago," she said. "It was strange and nice at the same time to see a crowd out there today. There were a lot of people.

"I'm really happy with the win and the way I played. I started the match really well. I was aggressive and solid at the same time."

Jil Teichmann is next up for Pavlyuchenkova after her 6-2 6-3 triumph over sixth seed Amanda Anisimova.

In Sunday's other match, Clara Burel came from behind to beat Kateryna Bondarenko 3-6 6-1 6-4.