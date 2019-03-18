Tennis Canada coach Labelle says 'sky is the limit' for Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu's former coach Andre Labelle says the teenage sensation can win a grand slam this year after her astonishing Indian Wells Open triumph.

Andreescu made history on Sunday by beating three-time major champion Angelique Kerber 6-4 3-6 6-4 to become the first wildcard to win the prestigious title in California.

The 18-year-old Canadian started the year outside the top 150, but rose to 24th on Monday after seeing off the likes of Garbine Muguruza and Elina Svitolina before stunning Kerber.

Labelle, who nurtured Andreescu's talent for almost four years at Tennis Canada, believes the rising star's maiden WTA Tour triumph will most definitely not be a flash in the pan.

The Tennis Canada national coach told Omnisport: "Before Indian Wells, the goal for Bianca was top 50 at the end of the year.

"So now obviously that will be changed. There are three grand slams and more Premier events to come, so many, many more points to be won

"The sky is the limit for her, it really is. I am saying now she will probably make the WTA Finals and a grand slam, maybe.

"With a good draw, some luck and with what she has shown last week, you don't want to put too much expectation on her, but she was not expected to win Indian Wells and look what happened.

"A grand slam might be next year, but you just don't know. She has incredible determination and drive. She will stay grounded, there will be no issue with that and she can achieve so much."