World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win her second Grand Slam title of the year with a straight sets victory in the US Open final on Saturday.

Polish star Swiatek overcame a spirited second set fightback from fifth seed Jabeur to win 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) in 1hr 52min at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The victory followed Swiatek's win at the French Open in June, making the 21-year-old the first woman since 2016 to win two Grand Slams in a single season.