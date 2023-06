Aryna Sabalenka will play Karolina Muchova in the French Open semi-finals after the Belarusian world number two won a politically-charged match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday.

Sabalenka has now reached the last four at each of the Grand Slams, where she is on a 12-match winning run following her first major title at the Australian Open in January.