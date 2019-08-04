English
Français
العربية
Premier league
Tennis

Pegula makes Tour-title breakthrough by hammering Giorgi in Washington

Pegula makes Tour-title breakthrough by hammering Giorgi in Washington

Getty Images

Jessica Pegula outclassed Camila Giorgi 6-2 6-2 to win a first WTA Tour title at the Citi Open.

The unseeded American was in fine form on a stuffy day in Washington, saving the only break point she faced in the entire match against Giorgi.

Pegula had earned a comeback win over Iga Swiatek and ousted Anna Kalinskaya in a three-set semi-final win.

On this occasion, it took just 59 minutes for Pegula, whose parents own Buffalo franchises the Bills and the Sabres, to secure the home triumph.

Pegula - who was joined on court by her pet dog during the trophy presentation - now holds a 3-1 head-to-head record over Giorgi and goes one better than her losing effort in the Quebec final last year.

Previous Defending champion Klizan crashes out in Kitzbuhel
Read
Defending champion Klizan crashes out in Kitzbuhel
Next

Latest Stories