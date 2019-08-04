Pegula makes Tour-title breakthrough by hammering Giorgi in Washington

Jessica Pegula outclassed Camila Giorgi 6-2 6-2 to win a first WTA Tour title at the Citi Open.

The unseeded American was in fine form on a stuffy day in Washington, saving the only break point she faced in the entire match against Giorgi.

Pegula had earned a comeback win over Iga Swiatek and ousted Anna Kalinskaya in a three-set semi-final win.

On this occasion, it took just 59 minutes for Pegula, whose parents own Buffalo franchises the Bills and the Sabres, to secure the home triumph.

Pegula - who was joined on court by her pet dog during the trophy presentation - now holds a 3-1 head-to-head record over Giorgi and goes one better than her losing effort in the Quebec final last year.