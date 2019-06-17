Osaka remains top as Wimbledon approaches



Osaka and French Open winner Ashleigh Barty are playing on grass in Birmingham this week in preparation for Wimbledon.

American Alison Riske moves up 12 places to 49th following her win over Kiki Bertens in the final of the s'Hertogenbosch tournament in the Netherlands on Sunday.



WTA rankings as of June 17 (changes in brackets):

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,377 pts.

2. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,125.

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,685.

4. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,425.

5. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,925.

6. Angelique Kerber (GER) 4,675.

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3,967.

8. Simona Halep (ROU) 3,963.

9. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,682.

10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565.

