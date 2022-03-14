Official padel tour’s global name & logo revealed – PREMIER PADEL™

The official new global padel tour – governed by the International Padel Federation (FIP) and backed by the Professional Players Association (PPA) and Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) – is proud to announce its new global brand name and identity today.



The fully regulated new tour will be known as PREMIER PADEL™, a dynamic and exciting global brand, which captures the essence and spirit of the new dawn for padel – professionalism, dynamism and premium standards delivering on a new global vision. The name of “category one” PREMIER PADEL tournaments has also been revealed as “Majors”, starting with the PREMIER PADEL Qatar Major 2022 beginning on 28th March.

The Padel Star

The PREMIER PADEL™ brand is illustrated with two distinct elements.

First, the Padel Star is perfectly assembled and united by five padel racquets – representing the 5 major continents that the global tour will travel to – at the heart of which is a gold star. This element is entirely unique and never seen before within sport.

The Padel Star also represents the highest standards of sporting professionalism and elite athleticism that will be practiced within the tour, both on and off the court – together with the connected unity of the new tour. The gold colour demonstrates the premium standard of competition and the exceptional standards of all PREMIER PADEL™ events.



‘PREMIER PADEL’



The words ‘PREMIER PADEL’ are capitalised and italicised, depicting the bold and dynamic identity of this new padel tour – based on freedom of movement, both within the logo and the tour itself.

The iconic padel racquet shape is also embedded within the ‘P’ of Padel within the brand name – creating a unique identity for the wording itself – and providing scope for the ‘P’ to be used as an independent brand logo for future tournaments.

