Nobody likes to lose! Sabalenka extends victory streak with Abu Dhabi title

Aryna Sabalenka is keen to continue her hot streak after claiming a third consecutive title on the WTA Tour with a commanding victory over Veronika Kudermetova at the Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open.

Following season-ending triumphs in Ostrava and Linz, the world number 10 extended her ongoing winning run to 15 matches, prevailing 6-2 6-2 in an hour and five minutes.

"I'm really happy to keep winning and I’ll do everything I can to keep winning," Sabalenka told reporters. "Nobody likes to lose!"

"Every final is really something special and I would say finals are a different competition.

"This final was really nice and I would say a really fast game."

The pace of the contest owed much to Sabalenka's power game, with the Belarusian hitting 18 winners to her opponent's 13, while Kudermetova leaked 24 unforced errors to 13.

Sabalenka's clinical confidence was in evidence as she dispatched six of 12 break points fashioned.

"I’m really proud that I was fighting no matter what," she said of a run that has now yielded titles seven, eight and nine of her career.

"Some matches, I didn't feel my serve, some matches I didn't feel my forehand or backhand, but I would just keep fighting, finding my shots, and that this is what I’m really proud of, and really happy with this title."