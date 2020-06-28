Murray withdraws from Battle of Brits third-place play-off

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the third-place play-off at the Battle of the Brits exhibition event with a shin injury.

The three-time grand slam champion and former world number one had been due to face Cameron Norrie at Roehampton on Sunday.

James Ward will take his place, with Murray having missed out on a spot in the final with a three-set defeat to Dan Evans in the semi-final. Evans will face Kyle Edmund in the final.

Murray, who had previously not played since the Davis Cup in November, expressed satisfaction with his performance after losing to Evans.

"I've just not been able to sustain a high level for long enough," said Murray.

"My game is there - I just need more time to practice and prepare and I'll get there.

"Some of the tennis this week has been very encouraging. I just wasn't able to do it for long enough in the matches."

Murray is unlikely to play again before the Citi Open on August 14 as he targets the US Open, which is to be played behind closed doors as tennis makes a tentative return following the coronavirus-enforced suspension of the ATP & WTA tours.