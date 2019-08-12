Murray to skip US Open singles

Andy Murray ruled out playing in the US Open singles after losing to Richard Gasquet in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Monday.

Murray went down 6-4 6-4 to Gasquet in his first singles match since January after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery, which left his career in doubt.

The three-time grand slam champion was rusty and struggled with his serve just a fortnight before the final grand slam of the year starts at Flushing Meadows.

Murray later revealed that he will not be in the singles field in New York but plans to play in both the doubles and mixed doubles.