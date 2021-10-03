Muguruza roars back to take Chicago title

Garbine Muguruza stormed back from a set and a break down to beat Ons Jabeur and claim the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic title on Sunday.

Muguruza drew on all of her fighting spirit to claim a second title of the season and take her tally of tournament triumphs to nine, winning 3-6 6-3 6-0.

In a showdown between two players chasing a WTA Finals spot, the second seed from Spain was twice a break down in the second set after losing the first but battled back to force a deciding set and then inflicted a bagel on sixth seed Jabeur.

Victory for the second seed moved her up to sixth in the battle to play in the season-ending tournament in Guadalajara, while Jabeur is still in the mix in ninth - with the top eight qualifying.

Jabeur won the only break of the opening set with a backhand winner to move into a 3-1 lead and broke again in the opening game of the second.

Muguruza broke straight back, though, and Jabeur again failed to consolidate a break after going 3-2 up.

Two-time grand slam champion Muguruza turned the tide in spectacular fashion, winning the second set before her momentum was briefly halted by a rain delay.

Muguruza picked up where she left off in the final set, stretching her run of consecutive games won to 10 as she got her hands on another trophy.