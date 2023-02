Former world number one Daniil Medvedev captured his 16th career title on Sunday with a tough three-set victory over in-form Jannik Sinner in the Rotterdam ATP final.

Medvedev triumphed 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 over his Italian opponent who had won the Montpellier tournament last weekend.

The 27-year-old Russian took his career head-to-head record against Sinner to 6-0 and will return to the world top 10 on Monday.