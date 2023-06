Tunisian seventh seed Ons Jabeur powered into the French Open quarter-finals for the first time on Monday with a 6-3, 6-1 rout of American Bernarda Pera.

Jabeur, a Wimbledon and US Open runner-up last year, will meet Brazilian 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia or Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo for a semi-final spot.