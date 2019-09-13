English
Français
العربية
Premier league
Tennis

Injured Andreescu to miss Tokyo Open

Injured Andreescu to miss Tokyo Open

Getty Images

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the Tokyo Open due to a right leg injury.

Andreescu claimed her maiden grand slam title with a victory over Serena Williams last Saturday.

The teenager will not feature in Osaka next week, though, as her exploits at Flushing Meadows have taken a toll.

"I'm sorry to have to miss The Toray Pan Pacific Open this year," the 19-year-old said. "I know It's the biggest women’s tennis event in Japan and one that I look forward to playing in in the future. Hope to see you all soon!"

Belinda Bencic also misses out following her run to the last four in New York - where she was beaten by Andreescu - due to a foot injury.

French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova is another player who will start the Asian swing later than planned, as she is struggling with a wrist injury.

Previous Clijsters, Court and the WTA Tour's best comebacks
Read
Clijsters, Court and the WTA Tour's best comebacks
Next Pliskova doubles up in Zhengzhou, Mladenovic toppl
Read
Pliskova doubles up in Zhengzhou, Mladenovic topples Svitolina

Latest Stories