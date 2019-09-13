Injured Andreescu to miss Tokyo Open

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the Tokyo Open due to a right leg injury.

Andreescu claimed her maiden grand slam title with a victory over Serena Williams last Saturday.

The teenager will not feature in Osaka next week, though, as her exploits at Flushing Meadows have taken a toll.

"I'm sorry to have to miss The Toray Pan Pacific Open this year," the 19-year-old said. "I know It's the biggest women’s tennis event in Japan and one that I look forward to playing in in the future. Hope to see you all soon!"

Belinda Bencic also misses out following her run to the last four in New York - where she was beaten by Andreescu - due to a foot injury.

French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova is another player who will start the Asian swing later than planned, as she is struggling with a wrist injury.