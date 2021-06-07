العربية
English
Euro 2020
Tennis

Gauff into French Open quarter-finals

By

Teenanger Coco Gauff brushed aside Ons Jabeur to book herself a place in the quarter-finals of the French Open

reuters

American teenager Coco Gauff on Monday became the youngest woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final in 15 years.

Gauff swept to an impressive 53-minute, 6-3, 6-1 win over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. 
At just 17, she is the youngest woman to reach the last eight of a Slam since Nicole Vaidisova who made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in 2006.

Gauff is also the youngest American woman to book a place in the last eight in Paris since Jennifer Capriati in 1993.

In a composed performance on Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday, the American teenager seeded 24, broke her Tunisian opponent three times without facing a break point herself.

"I am super happy to reach my first Grand Slam quarter-final. I played really well today," said Gauff who has yet to drop a set and also learned she had claimed a place on the American team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Gauff, who famously raced to the Wimbledon fourth round in 2019 as a 15-year-old qualifier, faces Barbora Krejcikova for a place in the semi-finals.

The 33rd-ranked Czech also reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final with a 6-2, 6-0 win over 2018 runner-up and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.
 

french open Tennis Coco Gauff
Previous Top seed Barty overcomes scare to reach French Ope
Read
Top seed Barty overcomes scare to reach French Open second round
Next

Latest Stories

>