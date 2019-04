France defeated Romania 3-2 in a thrilling Fed Cup semi-final to set-up a November final against Australia on Sunday.

Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic beat Simona Halep and Monica Niculescu 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in the deciding doubles to claim the winning point for two-time champions France.

Australia, the seven-time winners, beat Belarus 3-2 in Brisbane earlier Sunday to make their first final in 26 years.