English
Français
العربية
COPA AMERICA 2019
Tennis

Federer reaches Halle semi-finals, Zverev dumped out

Federer reaches Halle semi-finals, Zverev dumped out

Getty Images

Roger Federer stayed on course for a 10th Halle Open title with a battling win over Roberto Bautista Agut, while Alexander Zverev suffered a quarter-final defeat to David Goffin.

Federer had to roll up his sleeves to reach the last four of the tournament for a 15th time, winning 6-3 4-6 6-4 on Friday.

The top seed was taken the distance by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the previous round and saved four break points as Bautista Agut put up a strong fight.

Federer has won all nine matches against the Spaniard, his latest sealed with a break when his opponent was serving to stay in the match.

The 20-time grand slam champion will now come up against Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who advanced when defending champion Borna Coric retired with a back injury after losing the first set 7-5.

Zverev's hopes of landing the title in his homeland were dashed when Goffin rallied to take out the second seed 3-6 6-1 7-6 (7-3).

Goffin fought back from 3-1 down and Zverev saved two match points before the Belgian prevailed in a decisive tie-break.

The unseeded Goffin will face Matteo Berrettini in the last four after the Italian, a champion in Stuttgart last week, stayed in the hunt for back-to-back titles with a 6-2 7-6 (7-4) defeat of third seed Karen Khachanov.

Previous Osaka exit clears path for Barty to claim world nu
Read
Osaka exit clears path for Barty to claim world number one ranking
Next

Latest Stories