Draw Made for 2021 Qatar Total Open

2021 Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady has been drawn with Estonian Annette Kontavit in the standout first round draw of the Qatar Total Open, which is set to take place from the 1st to the 6th of March.



Brady, 25 will be looking to continue her impressive start to the year which saw her fall at the final hurdle at the Australian Open against Naomi Osaka.



Elsewhere, Russian veteran Svetlana Kuznetsova will square off against Belarusian Victoria Azarenka who is seeded eighth in the tournament. Azarenka is no stranger to the tournament having lifted the famous trophy during the 2012 & 2013 editions.



The likes of Elina Svitolina, Karolína Plíšková and Kiki Bertens have been handed a Bye into the next round.



