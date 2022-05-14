العربية
English
LaLiga
Tennis

Djokovic reaches Rome final with 1,000th career win

Djokovic will face Monte Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final.

Reuters

World number one Novak Djokovic took his place in the Italian Open final on Saturday by claiming his 1,000th career win in straight sets over Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3 in Rome.

Djokovic will face Monte Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final, the Serb's fourth in as many years in the Italian capital.

Djokovic is chasing a sixth title in the Italian capital ahead of Roland Garros later this month and dealt with world number 10 Ruud on his way to a 12th final at the Foro Italico.

The 34-year-old has already secured a record-extending 370th week as world number one thanks to his straight sets victory over by Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday.

Djokovic's clash with Tsitsipas will be a rematch of their final at last year's French Open, a five-set thriller eventually won by the Serb.

Greek world number five Tsitsipas is in the final after beating Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in an entertaining last four battle.

Tennis Novak Djokovic Italian Open
Previous Swiatek demolishes Sabalenka to make Rome final
Read
Swiatek demolishes Sabalenka to make Rome final
Next

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

>