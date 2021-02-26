Dialled-in Swiatek to battle Bencic for Adelaide title

French Open champion Iga Swiatek raced through to another final as the Polish teenager reached the Adelaide International title match.

The world number 18 will face Belinda Bencic for the trophy on Saturday after the Swiss player denied Coco Gauff in a gruelling second semi-final.

Swiatek was too strong for another player from Switzerland earlier in the day, tearing to a 6-3 6-2 win over Jil Teichmann.

The 19-year-old has yet to drop a set in four matches this week and said: "Basically I'm focusing on everything, like every second of my being on court has a purpose.

"The most important thing is to have the same attitude because I know I've been doing a great job. Keeping that is going to ensure me that it's just another match."

She is hopeful of becoming a consistent winner this year, having demonstrated at Roland Garros that she has the game to take on the best.

Her maiden grand slam victory as a huge underdog was followed by a run to the Australian Open fourth round, where Simona Halep avenged a defeat to Swiatek in Paris.

In May she will turn 20, with Swiatek looking to mature on court.

"It's really important for me. Just I feel that it's going to be easier year by year because I'm going to be, like, more grown-up, I'm going to be able to physically and mentally handle tournaments every week," she added, quoted on the WTA website.

Bencic beat Gauff 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 in two hours and 45 minutes, recovering from a second-set stumble, having had the chance to serve out a straight-sets win.

Gauff, the American 16-year-old of whom so much is expected, showed resilience to force a second tie-break in the match but was then overwhelmed in the decider.