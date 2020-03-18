Coronavirus: Laver Cup set to overlap with French Open after 'surprise' announcement

The Laver Cup is planning to go ahead as scheduled in 2020 despite overlapping with the French Open following the latter's "surprise" announcement.

It was announced on Tuesday that the French Open, due to start in May, would instead begin in September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the September 20 start would see it overlap with the Laver Cup, which is set to be held in Boston beginning five days later.

Despite the overlap, the Laver Cup said it would proceed as scheduled later in the year.

"The tennis world learned today that the French Tennis Federation intends to schedule Roland Garros from Sept 20 – Oct 4, 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19," a statement read on Tuesday.

"These dates overlap with the dates of Laver Cup 2020, already sold out, and scheduled for September 25-27, 2020 at TD Garden in Boston.

"This announcement came as a surprise to us and our partners – Tennis Australia, the USTA and the ATP. It raises many questions and we are assessing the situation.

"At this time, we want our fans, sponsors, broadcasters, staff, volunteers, players and the great city of Boston to know that we intend to hold Laver Cup 2020 as currently scheduled."