Coric climbs 123 ranking places after Cincinnati title

Borna Coric leaped an incredible 123 places as he won the Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati

reuters


Croatia's Borna Coric soared a remarkable 123 places in the ATP rankings on Monday after becoming the lowest ranked player to win a Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati.

The 25-year-old spent a year out of action with a shoulder injury which required surgery, before returning in March.

He arrived in Cincinnati as the world number 152 after spending much of his 2022 season on the second-tier Challenger circuit but is now ranked 29th.

Coric dropped just one set in the tournament, against 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the second round, and beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final.

Tsitsipas climbed two places to world number five, while Cincinnati semi-finalist Cameron Norrie jumped two spots to a career-high ranking of ninth.

ATP top 20:

1. Daniil Medvedev 6,885 pts

2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5,760

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5,630

4. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 5,190

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,890 (+2)

6. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4,770

7. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4,695 (-2)

8. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,625 (+1)

9. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,415 (+2)

10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,355

11. Andrey Rublev 3,120 (-3)

12. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,090 (+1)

13. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,020 (-1)

14. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,375

15. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,360

16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,200

17. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,175

18. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1,840 (+1)

19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,730 (-1)

20. Alex de Minaur (AUS) 1,665

Selected:

29. Borna Coric (CRO) 1,360 (+123)
 

