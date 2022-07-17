Cerundolo claims maiden ATP title in Bastad

Francisco Cerundolo capped an impressive week to claim his maiden ATP title with a straight sets win over fellow Argentine Sebastian Baez in Bastad on Sunday.

The 23-year-old won through 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in the first meeting of the pair, having eliminated top seed and Roland Garros finalist Casper Ruud of Norway in the second round.

Cerundolo broke into the Top 100 in February after runs to the quarter-finals in Buenos Aires and the semi-finals in Rio de Janeiro, before reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final in Miami in March.

This landmark success will lift him into the top 30 for the first time.