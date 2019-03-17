Brilliant Andreescu stuns Kerber to win Indian Wells title

Teenage wildcard Bianca Andreescu capped a dream run at the Indian Wells Open with a stunning triumph over Angelique Kerber in the final.

The Canadian produced a superb display to defeat the former world number one in three sets, claiming a 6-4 3-6 6-4 success on Sunday.

Kerber became Andreescu's latest high-profile casualty, the 18-year-old having already accounted for the likes of Garbine Muguruza and Elina Svitolina.

The three-time grand slam champion was denied a first WTA Premier Mandatory crown in a contest that will live long in the memory.

Andreescu had given up three championship points when serving for the match, but she overcame that blow to break Kerber in the next game and seal a remarkable win - the first by a wildcard in this event.