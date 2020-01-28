Australian Open 2020: Kenin soars into maiden grand slam semi-final

Sofia Kenin continued her memorable Melbourne run by reaching the Australian Open semi-finals at the expense of Ons Jabeur in straight sets.

Kenin moved through to a maiden grand slam semi via Tuesday's 6-4 6-4 victory over unseeded Tunisian Jabeur on Rod Laver Arena.

Next up for American 14th seed Kenin is either world number one Ash Barty or last year's Australian Open runner-up Petra Kvitova.

Both unheralded women were featuring in their first grand slam quarter-final after dazzling at Melbourne Park.

Kenin upstaged 15-year-old sensation and fellow American Coco Gauff in the fourth round, while Jabeur became the first Arab woman through to the quarters of a major after beating giant-slaying seed Wang Qiang.

The first set saw contrasting approaches – the variety on Jabeur's racquet resulting in 18 unforced errors and 17 winners compared to Kenin's five unforced errors and eight winners.

Kenin and Jabeur both had break point chances, but a break of serve in the seventh game saw the former move ahead 4-3 and it was a lead that she never relinquished.

Jabeur saved five set points, however, Kenin – who had won the previous two meetings between the pair – eventually closed it out after 44 minutes thanks to another unforced error from her opponent.

Kenin took control after a tricky start to the second set, Jabeur unable to maintain her fierce performance on centre court.

Just like the first set, Kenin – yet to face a seed in Melbourne – broke in the seventh game and never looked back en route to the final four.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Sofia Kenin [14] bt Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Kenin – 14/16

Jabeur – 34/36

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Kenin – 0/3

Jabeur – 5/1

BREAK POINTS WON

Kenin – 3/9

Jabeur – 1/7

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Kenin – 72

Jabeur – 57

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Kenin – 64/55

Jabeur – 72/37

TOTAL POINTS

Kenin – 75

Jabeur – 66