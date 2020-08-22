Andy Murray downs Tiafoe to win first match of the year

Andy Murray enjoyed a winning return to the tennis court on Saturday, as he downed Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 6-1 at the Western & Southern Open in his first match of the season.

Murray, 33, was last in ATP Tour action last October in the European Open in Antwerp and was not allowed an easy ride by Tiafoe, 11 years his junior.

Their clash lasted almost two-and-a-half hours, and Murray was forced to save a set point en route to taking the opener.

The first set was largely controlled by serve and a double fault in the tie-breaker allowed Tiafoe to go 5-2 up and within touching distance of the lead, but Murray battled back and ultimately prevailed with a passing shot up the line sealing the set.

Tiafoe took his chance on the Murray serve in the second set and that proved decisive as he levelled the contest, but the Scot made the most of a string of mistakes in the decider to seal victory.

The 2008 and 2011 champion will face world number seven Alexander Zverev in the next round, as Murray ramps up his preparations for the US Open.