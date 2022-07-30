Alcaraz survives injury scare to reach sixth final of 2022

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz survived a worrying ankle injury scare as well as a three-hour duel against Giulio Zeppieri to reach his sixth final of 2022 in Umag on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, who will reach a career high four in the world next week, triumphed 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 against world number 168 Zeppieri of Italy in a gruelling semi-final on the Croatian clay courts.

Alcaraz overcame rolling his right ankle in the second set and hoped to be fully fit for Sunday's final against either second seed Jannik Sinner or qualifier Franco Agamenone.

The final will be Alcaraz's 100th tour-level match.

"It's amazing to be in a final here again. I enjoy playing here in Umag," said the Spaniard.

"At the moment the ankle is good. I don’t feel too much right now. Let's see tonight or tomorrow morning, but I am going to say I will be ready for the final.

He added: "It would be amazing in my 100th match to get the win, and of course it is amazing to be No. 4 on Monday. It's something great for me, but right now I am just focussed on the final."