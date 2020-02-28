Former Olympic champion Sun Yang handed eight-year ban for anti-doping breach

Three-time Olympic champion swimmer Sun Yang has been given an eight-year ban for breaching anti-doping regulations.

The sanction was handed down on Friday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) appeal against the decision from FINA, the international swimming federation, to clear Sun of wrongdoing over allegations stemming from a visit to his home by out-of-competition testers in September 2018.

CAS determined the 28-year-old violated rules relating to "tampering with any part of doping control" and imposed the maximum sentence requested by WADA.