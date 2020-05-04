Coronavirus: World Aquatics Championships moved to 2022 to avoid Olympics clash

The World Aquatics Championships have been moved from 2021 to 2022 in order to avoid a clash with the rescheduled Olympic Games.

Tokyo 2020 was pushed back by 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic and will now take place from July 23 until August 8, 2021.

That coincided with the planned dates for the World Aquatics Championships, which will now be held from May 13-19, 2022 in Fukuoka.

International Swimming Federation (FINA) president Julio Maglione said: "After liaising with the relevant stakeholders and receiving feedback from them, we have no doubt that the decision taken will provide the best possible conditions for all participants at the Championships.

"We look forward to witnessing the world's best aquatic athletes from around the world competing in the city of Fukuoka in 2022.

"At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned."