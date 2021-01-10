Napoli managed to edge through tough opponents Udinese late into stoppage thanks to former Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko's winner.

Napoli slipped up in their previous match after a unexpected 2-1 defeat to Spezia, however they got back on track as they move up to 31 points at fifth place, level on points with fourth spot Atalanta.

Gennaro Gattuso's men got started early with a Lorenzo Insigne penalty converted in the 12th minute. Although Napoli managed to grab the lead early, it was Udinese in fact who played with real promise, creating a high number of chances within the opening half hour which led to Kevin Lasagna leveling the sores in the first half.

The second half saw Udinese attack with the same level of confidence however they struggled to convert where it mattered most. Napoli delivered some lovely pieces yet they consisted of many individual errors which led to dangerous counterattacks from the opposition.

Another stoppage time goal comes to add to the drama, Bakayoko's flying header into the post and deflecting into the net proved to be enough for Napoli to claim the win.