Strength of character delights Sarri By beIN SPORTS October 7, 2019 08:05 1:06 min Maurizio Sarri was quick to point out Juventus' character as they moved to the top of Serie A with a 2-1 win over previous leaders Inter Interviews serie a -Latest Videos 3:07 min Saint-Etienne 1 Olympique Lyonnais 0 5:33 min Report: Barcelona 4-0 Sevilla 4:57 min Report: Inter 1-2 Juventus 2:26 min Torino 0 Napoli 0 2:54 min Report:Newcastle 1-0 Man United 3:50 min Roma 1 Cagliari 1 3:15 min Celta de Vigo 1 Athletic Club 0 3:06 min Report: Valladolid 0-0 Atletico 4:48 min Report: Southampton 1-4 Chelsea 3:44 min Report: Man City 0-2 Wolves