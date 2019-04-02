Football
Tennis
Basketball
Cricket
Motorsports
More
NBA
More
Watch Live
Change language
English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Get beIN
TV Guide
Live Scores
Videos
English
Français
العربية
Ok
Live Scores
TV Guide
Football
Tennis
Basketball
Cricket
Motorsports
NBA
More
Videos
Watch Live
TV Guide
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Premier League
Get beIN
Home
>
Football
>
Serie A
>
Video
Serie A
Videos
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Statistics
Atalanta
Bologna
Cagliari
Chievo
Empoli
Fiorentina
Frosinone
Genoa
Internazionale
Juventus
Lazio
Milan
Napoli
Parma
Roma
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
spal
Torino
Udinese
Serie A : Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 29
By
beIN SPORTS
April 2, 2019 12:41
3:41 min
Serie A
Best Goals
-
Latest Videos
0:36 min
Valencia Vs Real Madrid - Preview
2:04 min
'We're in the driving seat' - Week in words
0:42 min
Villarreal Vs Barcelona - Preview
0:42 min
Tottenham Vs Crystal Palace - Preview
3:41 min
Serie A : Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 29
3:56 min
La Liga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 29
3:36 min
Bundesliga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 27
1:00 min
5 Things...Liverpool and Chelsea leave it late
0:43 min
Away form will be key to top four - Emery
0:27 min
Six more wins will bring us La Liga - Valverde
Back to top