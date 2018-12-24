Football
Tennis
Basketball
Cricket
Motorsports
More
NBA
More
Watch Live
Change language
English
Français
العربية
UEFA Champions League
Get beIN
TV Guide
Live Scores
Videos
English
Français
العربية
Ok
Live Scores
TV Guide
Football
Tennis
Basketball
Cricket
Motorsports
NBA
More
Videos
Watch Live
TV Guide
UEFA Champions League
FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018
AFC ASIAN CUP UAE 2019
Get beIN
Home
>
Football
>
Serie A
>
Video
Serie A
Videos
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Statistics
Atalanta
Bologna
Cagliari
Chievo
Empoli
Fiorentina
Frosinone
Genoa
Internazionale
Juventus
Lazio
Milan
Napoli
Parma
Roma
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
spal
Torino
Udinese
Serie A: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 17
December 24, 2018 11:29
2:56 min
Top 5 Goals
Best Goals
-
Latest Videos
1:21 min
Premier League - Boxing Day Preview
1:25 min
GAME RECAP: Hawks 98, Pistons 95
2:15 min
GAME RECAP: Warriors 129, Clippers 127
1:59 min
GAME RECAP: Timberwolves 114, Thunder 112
1:40 min
GAME RECAP: Celtics 119, Hornets 103
1:40 min
GAME RECAP: Kings 122, Pelicans 117
1:25 min
GAME RECAP: Heat 115, Magic 91
1:03 min
GAME RECAP: Bulls 112, Cavaliers 92
1:31 min
GAME RECAP: Pacers 105, Wizards 89
3:20 min
La liga: Leganes 1 Sevilla 1
Back to top