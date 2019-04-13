Mitch Freeley

Double debut time for Juve! A moment to savour for youngsters Paolo Gozzi & Grigoris Kastanos!

More red-hot warm-up action from Juve! I'm a gigantic fan of the first three seconds of this video.

Warm up time for Juventus! Don't forget we are kicking off in 20 minutes time (16:00 Mecca)

Now for SPAL! It's a 4-4-2 formation by the looks of the graphic (perceptive, I know) keep an eye out for striker Andrea Petagna who has 12 league goals to his name this season. Also just as a reminder SPAL are in good form, winning three of their last four league games.

So team news is in! First up Juventus! Wholesale changes from the side that drew against Ajax. Grigoris Kastanos makes his Serie A debut in central midfield. Teenager Paolo Gozzi also makes his league bow in central defence. Moise Kean also gets the nod in attack. A whole raft of big names has not made the squad, with an eye on Ajax midweek those include. Cristiano Ronaldo, Federico Bernardeschi, Mario Mandzukic, Alex Sandro, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Leonardo Bonucci & Giorgio Chiellini.

Juventus have arrived! Surely the Bianconeri must be confident of wrapping up the league!

What now for SPAL? The omens are not looking good for the side in sixteenth place in the league, they have only managed one win against Juventus in the league, and that came all the way back in 1957!

So the big question for Juve fans? Which side will Max Allegri choose? He must have an eye on the Champions League midweek, and I think he'll shuffle the pack. Maybe this quick glance at the Juve locker room can give us a clue!

Good afternoon! Fancy a potential Serie A crowing this afternoon? Juve can win an eighth consecutive league title with just a point against SPAL today. Winning the league title with six games to spare would be a new record in Italy, and a timely boost for Max Allegri's side ahead of a crunch second-leg quarter-final against Ajax in the Champions League. As ever, join me for all the latest updates, team news & goals from this potential Serie A decider as they go in!