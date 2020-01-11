Mitch Freeley

Roma will be looking to bounce back after losing 2-0 to Torino. The Giallorossi had been in good form prior to the defeat, and had gone seven games without defeat in all competitions. Roma are currently in fourth place in the standings, and will be looking to stay there despite Atalanta waiting if they slip up.

After a mixed start to the campaign, Paulo Fonseca seems to have now found his feet in Serie A and will be targeting more consistency from his side in the second half of the season. With local rivals Lazio four points ahead of them in third place, that is a realistic target for Roma to chase.

Central to their recent upturn in form has been the performances of English defender Chris Smalling who is now ever presence in the heart of defense. The on loan Manchester United player will have to be at his very best if Roma are to shut out Ronaldo and company and come away with a memorable win.

In team news, Fonseca has Javier Pastore , Justin Kluivert and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all absent for the long-term. Frustratingly, Mkhitaryan injured his left thigh last time against Torino and it remains to be seen when the Armenian playmaker will be back in contention.

Roma Predicted Team

Lopez; Spinazzola, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Diawara, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Perotti; Dzeko

Kick- Off – 22:45



As for Juventus will be looking to keep up with league leaders Inter Milan when they make the trip to the Stadio Olimipico.

Mauritzo Sarri’s side are currently on the same number of points as Inter Milan at the top of the table, and are only behind their rivals on goal difference. Recent form has been impressive, and Juventus started 2020 with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Cagliari, a game in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first hat-trick for the club.

For all of their domestic dominace down the years, winning the last eight league crowns, however Juventus have never been tested by a more determined rival such as Inter Milan who are led by former Juve coach Antonio Conte. The priority now for Juventus will be to continue winning ways, and hope that Inter Milan slip up at some stage.

In team news, Aaron Ramsey and defender Merih Demiral should keep their place in the side meaning that Matthijs de Ligt, and Gonzalo Higuaín will have to settle for a place on the bench. Fortunately for Sarri, he does not have any injury problems to be worried about.

Juventus Predicted Team

Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Demiral, Sandro; Rabiot, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Ronaldo, Dybala

