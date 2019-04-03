Roma battled back twice to secure a 2-2 draw with Florentina to just keep in touch with fourth place AC Milan in the race for Champions League football.

Claudio Ranieri’s side were humbled 4-1 at the weekend and needed a positive result to keep in touch with the chasing pack. The Romans didn’t make the best start to proceedings when Florentina captain German Pezzella was given a free header to put the visitors into the lead on the twelfth minute.

Unperturbed, Roma hit back just 90 seconds after the restart, as Justin Klivert picked out Nicolo Zaniolo. The instinctive header came off the post and edged over the line for the equalizer, it was the fourth league goal of the season for the Italian international.

Florentina had chances to take the lead in the first half with Luis Murial smashing a curling effort off the upright on the twenty-fifth minute. However, the Viola were not to be denied and took the lead early in the second lead in fortuitous circumstances.

Brazilian midfielder Gerson took aim from range and his shot took a large deflection off Juan Jesus. The effort caught Roma stopper Mirante off guard and flew into the net. The on-loan Roma player failed to celebrate against his parent club. Yet again Roma bounced back within minutes, Justin Klivert’s cross found Diego Perotti who saw his half volley fly into the top corner thanks to a deflection of Nikola Milenkovic.

The draw leaves Roma in seventh place four points behind fourth-placed AC Milan who play Juventus at the weekend.

