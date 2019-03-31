Napoli piled the pressure on Claudio Ranieri's Roma with a 4-1 win in the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday consolidating second place, 15 points behind runaway leaders Juventus in Serie A.

Arkadiusz Milik put the visitors ahead after two minutes with Dries Mertens, Simone Verdi and Amin Younes adding three more in the second half to inflict another blow on the hosts' Champions League ambitions next season.

Ancelotti's Napoli dominated against the club where he spent eight seasons as a player. Roma were struggling to keep up from the start when Verdi sent the ball over for Milik to blast the visitors ahead early.

The Polish striker had a second goal disallowed for offside before Diego Perotti pulled Roma level just before the break with a penalty after a foul on Patrik Schick.

But hopes of a revival were short-lived with Mertens tapping in a second four minutes after the break off a Jose Callejon assist.

Verdi piled more pressure on Ranieri's side with a third on 54 minutes following good work by Fabian Ruiz on the counter attack.

Roma had chances with Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret denying Bryan Cristante with Steven Nzonzi heading the rebound onto the bar.

But Younes compounded the misery of the hosts, adding the fourth nine minutes from time following a scramble on front of goal after a poorly cleared corner.